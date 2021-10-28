Opelika trick-or-treating to take place tonight

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Trick or treat! In one hour, you can take your child trick-or-treating in Opelika.

Kids can go door-to-door from 5 to 8 p.m. CST this evening.

The rest of Halloween celebrations will continue this Saturday in the Chattahoochee Valley.

In Muscogee, Chattahoochee and Harris Counties, it’s recommended to take your kids out on Saturday, however, trick-or-treating can take place on Halloween, Sunday.

In East Alabama, you can go get candy on Saturday in Valley and Lafayette.

For the full list of hours for trick-or-treating, click here.

