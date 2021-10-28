Shaw High School to host annual trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School is hosting its annual trunk or treat Thursday evening.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. at 7579 Raider Way in Columbus.

The entire community is welcome to join in on the Halloween fun! There will be candy, games, refreshments and performances by the Shaw High School band, cheerleaders and a live DJ! Domestic Violence Roundtable, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Columbus Police Department will also be in attendance.

Shaw High School says they believe in giving back to the community, especially with the series of recent events. The school wants to help provide safe fun experiences for our youth to be able to freely enjoy themselves.

The trunk or treat has been moved indoors - since it’ll be raining. Trunks have now turned into tables and booths spread throughout the halls. The entrance will be the auditorium, middle section will be cafeteria and the “Walk or Treat” will conclude in the gym with the athletics department.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.