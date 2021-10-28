Soggy & Windy Ahead of the Next Fall Blast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite dealing with widespread rain overnight, for the rest of Thursday, we’ll mainly just deal with some light rain showers and sprinkles with some breaks of sun at times. Even with clearing this afternoon though, we’ll keep a chance of at least drizzle in the forecast through Saturday with better rain coverage tomorrow (around 20-40%). When not dealing with rain, expect breezy conditions to persist and cooler air will settle back in overnight. The returning fall chill coupled with stubborn cloud cover will prevent temperatures from getting much higher than 60 through the start of the weekend – many won’t get out of the 50s! So, a bit dreary for Friday and Saturday. Good news is weather will improve for trick-or-treating on Saturday and Sunday nights, though it will be chilly, so make sure the kids are dressed warmly! Sunshine makes a welcome return on Sunday, and seasonably cool and dry weather will be the trend through the middle of next week with highs near 70 and lows near 50. Our next shot of rain should hold off until next Thursday, possibly followed by another strong cold front. We’ll keep you posted in the coming days, but in the meantime, enjoy this chilly fall weather!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.