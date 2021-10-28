Business Break
Valley Rescue Mission offers assistance ahead of holiday season

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you or your family needs help this holiday season, the Valley Rescue Mission is here for your needs.

You can now come by the Mission, sit with some workers and figure out how you can get assistance for Christmas toys and food.

Our team spoke with a resident today who came out to meet with Valley Rescue. She tells us there is nothing wrong asking for help.

“It’s not about being prideful, if you need to help definitely seek out and get the help that you,” said Tequila Ezell, recipient.

Sign-up dates run through tomorrow and again on November 1-5. You can also call 706-332-8267 for more information.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

