Victim’s attorney addresses safety concerns for Carver Park after two deaths this year

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The attorney representing a woman killed while protecting her three year old niece is now calling for concrete changes from city leaders.

Our News Leader 9 anchor Roslyn Giles attended a press conference today by Attorney Darrell Dowdell, who is also representing the toddler. Dowdell’s recommendations to the city comes just one day before a scheduled trick or treating event.

Attorney Dowdell says he’s not coming against Councilwoman Toyia Tucker’s Halloween event but he’s more concerned about what will happen after the event is over and when the park reopens.

Columbus City Council agreed to close the park on weekends for 30 days after a barrage of gunfire killed a woman and injured her niece during a back to school party in August. In February, a 16-year-old also died after being shot there. The city also limited weekday hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and installed a gate but Dowdell says more has to be done.

“And the fact that you can close the park for a few weeks and reopen it with regular hours and no substantial changes, that’s insane to me. I am not going to threaten with a lawsuit today but I do expect the city to take them under consideration and implement them,” said Atty. Darrell Dowdell.

Attorney Dowdell’s recommendations include adding a police precinct inside the Carver Park Recreation Center, and putting a motor squad and bike squad unit there to increase community policing.

Dowdell says he also had several meetings with engineers and security experts in Columbus and in other cities like Atlanta, Macon and Birmingham about changes they have made to make their cities safer before coming up with his recommendations.

We also reached out to Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and she says tomorrow’s event is about not letting the negative overshadow the positive and she welcomes Attorney Dowdell to join them.

The full press conference can be viewed below.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

