Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Weekend assault reported at Auburn University

An assault that allegedly happened at Auburn University on Oct. 23, 2021 was reported...
An assault that allegedly happened at Auburn University on Oct. 23, 2021 was reported anonymously. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s campus security department took to social media to say an on-campus assault was reported anonymously Wednesday morning.

Campus security says the victim said he was walking through campus from downtown when a group approached him. The victim reportedly said he was pushed to the ground and choked.

The security department said it happened around 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. Saturday. They said the victim could not say the specific location or provide details about the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Auburn Police at 334-501-3100, option 1. You may also call or text the tip line at 334-246-1391.

Auburn security personnel advise those on campus to walk with a friend or group and to be aware of your surroundings.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Victim ID’d in fatal crash on Buena Vista Rd. in Columbus
UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted at Hardaway High School after threat deemed ‘prank’
Major developments coming to Midland community including new Publix
Publix among major developments coming to Midland community
Terrell Lee, Jaheem Rozier, Christian Caulton, and Demtrius Pride are four of the five suspects...
Plea hearing for Columbus murder suspects delayed

Latest News

KJ pkg
Historic Auburn church set to be demolished, community reacts
AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting
Suspect arrested in fatal Baker Plaza shooting