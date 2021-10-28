Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

World Chase Tag Phenomenon showcases growing sport in Halloween special on ESPN2

Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.
Athletes in World Chase Tag compete on the ESPN program.(World Chase Tag)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Competitive tag continues its growth into the mainstream, as World Chase Tag is now being watched by thousands in the U.S. on the ESPN family of networks.

The latest event is a special two-hour program titled “World Chase Tag Phenomenon” airing on ESPN2 Oct. 31 at 3 p.m. ET.

The special will feature some of the greatest moments in World Chase Tag history for those who are just learning about the sport.

The show, hosted by longtime NFL running back and “Dancing With The Stars” season 24 winner Rashad Jennings, will include the popular competitions of esports and competitive tag.

Some of the top tag competitors and esports professionals will team up to play Rocket League, and there will also be interviews with gaming content creators like Bobby Poff and Sebas Beron.

Envy Gaming CEO Adam Rymer will also be interviewed to discuss why he expanded beyond esports to recruit Chase Tag team GNF, who are the current world champion runners-up.

The program will re-air on ESPN2 on Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Breakfast, brunch chain planning Columbus location

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Siri reacts after striking out during the fourth inning in Game 2 of...
Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie World Series
Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates with Ozzie Albies after a home run during the first...
Braves overcome pitcher injury, top Astros in Game 1
Ellie Rodning made history last week by becoming the first girl to score points in a football...
Kicking down barriers: Sophomore kicker makes history at Auburn High
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, will face Astros in World Series