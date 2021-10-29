CANDIDATE PROFILE: Three candidates in Americus’ race for mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three new Candidates are competing for the title of mayor of Americus. This comes after current Mayor Barry Blount declined to run for office again after 16 years of service to the community.

All three candidates are focusing on different things in the community however, one thing remained the same between the three- helping the community advance.

56-year-old Lee Kinnamon is a retired educator he says he’s running to bring diversity and inclusion to the City of Americus.

“I bring to the table unique opportunities to the city of Americus to unite people across the things that seem to divide us today,” said Kinnamon.

43-year-old Marcell Baker is a retired disabled Army veteran who says he is running to be the voice of the voiceless in the hometown where he grew up.

“I am here to help not hinder, after retiring and sitting back and watching what’s going on in the community and talking first hand with the citizens I understand we have some troubled areas,” said Baker.

27-year-old Jevarise Terry also a native of Americus is working as a director of operations for a restaurant chain after traveling the country in the restaurant Franchise industry.

“The focal point of my campaign is moving Americus forward. Being able to bring the much needed help back to our citizens and the trust of the government back to our city,” said Terry.

Here is what these candidates say the problems are in the Americus community.

“Of course COVID, but we are also working with trying to deter and decrease gun violence,” said Jevarise Terry.

“Issues of equality, inclusion, equity, diversity all play out here in Americus,” said Lee Kinnamon.

“There is mistrust in the community between government and the community and it’s time to bridge that gap,” said Marcell Baker.

Baker, Kinnamon and Terry all agree there is a communication barrier between the community and the local government, and here is how they plan to bridge that gap.

“Start with city council, I’m going to start with those guys sit down and we are going to even out our differences,” said Baker.

“Bring in people who’s voices are not heard and by that I mean by the creation of a mayors advisory council,” said Kinnamon.

And Terry plans to do this through a more economical approach.

“Bringing in newer factory paid jobs where people can get ahead, By finding different opportunities that make Americus Unique,” said Terry.

There are only three more days left to campaign and voting is scheduled to take place Tuesday November 2nd.. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

