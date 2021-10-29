Business Break
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Skip Henderson has chosen a new warden for the Muscogee County Prison.

The Columbus mayor selected Herbert Walker to fill the position. Walker has over 20 years of experience in corrections, including 14 years in senior management.

“Walker will bring a new perspective to Muscogee County Prison. He has vast experience in corrections having served at multiple levels. This experience, combined with his knowledge and leadership skills, will forge a dynamic new vision that will undoubtedly enhance the overall operations of the prison,” said Henderson.

Mayor Henderson will go before Columbus city council next Tuesday for approval.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

