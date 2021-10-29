Business Break
Dentist weighs in on cavity prevention as Halloween approaches

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a sugar and candy filled weekend just days away, dentists are urging parents to make sure they remember their families oral hygiene.

Kids and families have been waiting all year round for this candy-filled holiday.

The CEO of Cook Dental Care, Dr. Cathy Cooke, says it’s not how much candy people will consume, but how strong their oral hygiene routine is. Cook says the key to preventing cavities this Halloween is to follow these three steps: Brushing, flossing, and rinsing.

”We get calls all the time especially with a cracked tooth you know or a chipped tooth, those are the more common calls we get with people just eating and those kind of things just happen so the good thing is we can get people in and get people taken care of and we are always focusing on preventive care,” said Cook.

However, during the Halloween holiday, Dr. Cook says they do tend to get more calls about tooth troubles.

So parents definitely be on the look out for toothaches and tooth accidents.

Dr. Cook says if you haven’t made your first or second visit to the dentist office, now would be a good time to start booking those appointments.

Dr. Cook’s second dental office, Cook Dental Care” on Martin Luther King Blvd. is accepting new patients.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

