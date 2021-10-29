Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Four E. coli cases may be linked to 2021 Georgia National Fair

.
.(kauz)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Ga. (AP) — State health officials are investigating whether E. coli was spread at the Georgia National Fair held earlier this month.

News outlets report the Georgia Department of Public Health said it has confirmed four cases of the illness among children who were at the event in Perry from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17. Three of them are now hospitalized.

E. coli is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and even kidney damage in some severe cases. It can be passed in several ways, like eating raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef. It can also be spread person-to-person on unwashed hands and surfaces, or by touching animals at petting zoos.

Health officials have created an online survey that they hope will help them pinpoint the cause of the problem.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat

Latest News

Dentist weighs in on cavity prevention as Halloween approaches
Dentist weighs in on cavity prevention as Halloween approaches
The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators.
Opelika receives 114 new automated external defibrillators
Some seniors in Harris County received free fresh fruits and vegetables - thanks to a grant...
Grant allows local organization to give fresh fruits, vegetables to seniors in Hamilton
The new urgent care facility is under construction for renovations right now.
New pediatric urgent care coming to Macon Rd. in Columbus