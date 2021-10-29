Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker among performers for 5,000th Grand Ole Opry show

By Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - The Grand Ole Opry is holding its 5,000th consecutive show on Saturday, and some of the biggest stars in country music will perform to mark the historic event.

Circle will air the two-hour special at 8 p.m. ET and make it available live on Facebook and YouTube.

Some of the performers include Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch.

Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole...
Circle is airing a special two-hour Opry Live to commemorate the 5,000th show at the Grand Ole Opry.(Circle)

The weekly concert began in November 1925 on WSM Radio and holds the title of the world’s longest-running broadcast.

The Opry continued with performances in front of no audience during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the broadcast never missed a week.

You can check your local listings here to see where Circle airs where you live.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil spill: Surfing, swimming OK but fishing out
A witness said John Marion Grant had violent convulsions and vomiting after receiving the...
Man executed in Oklahoma has convulsions, vomits after lethal injection
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the...
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday and met with...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime