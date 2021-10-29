Business Break
GBI: Ellaville woman arrested after admitting to fatally shooting her husband

a(WRDW)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
ELLAVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI arrested an Ellaville woman for the murder of her husband.

On October 26, the GBI arrested 57-year-old Juanita Bridges, of Ellaville, for felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Schley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home at 209 Georgia Highway 240 East, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Deputies found Bobby Bridges with a gunshot wound to the chest. Juanita Bridges, Bobby Bridges’ wife, was also in the home and gave deputies a handgun.

Juanita Bridges told deputies that she had shot her husband.

Bobby Bridges was transported by EMS to Phoebe-Sumter in Americus, where he died.

Juanita Bridges was taken into custody and transported to the Schley County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact the GBI at 229-931-2439 or the Schley County Sheriff’s Office at 229-937-2101.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

