Goodwill And SafeHouse Ministries partner to improve worker shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well known local non-profits are partnering up and offering thousand dollar training courses for people transitioning back into society.

Goodwill and Safehouse ministries are partnering with four electric companies in Alabama and Columbus.

“I was in the Columbus transitional center. I did five years in prison and this man hired me out, taught me a trade and now I own a company with 70 employees,” said owner of Abel Electric Company, Joshua Vandusseldorp.

Vandusseldorp was once in the same predicament that thousands of people are in who are either being released from prison, drug abuse centers or homeless shelters. and now he is partnering with Goodwill and Safe House Ministries to give others the same opportunity he was given.

“52,000 people are incarcerated in the state of Georgia and on average 16,000 are being released. So the challenge is what do those 16,000 people do,” said CEO and president Jack Warden.

Director of SafeHouse ministries Neil Richardson says he has chosen a list of ten people in transitionary phases to take courses that cost up to a thousand dollars free of charge.

“Here we have that perfect storm, where that guy or gal that just got released might be looked at a little easier because people need employees,” said Richardson.

During that course those ten students will be learning skills like these.

“It’s about a 16 hour class and actually show them how to make a tab, how to install a wire net or how to put a switch in,” said Vandusseldorp.

Richardson says these courses are solving two problems with one solution.

“The biggest thing we are hearing from employers is we need people,” said Richardson.

These courses don’t certify the students as electricians, but they get them in the door to work as electricians.

