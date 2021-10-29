Halloween curfew enforced for Marion Co. sex offenders

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - With Halloween right around the corner, Marion County officials are going door to door to make sure kids are safe while trick or treating.

Halloween is quickly approaching and Marion County law enforcement is making sure you and your kids are safe. Sheriff Derrell Neal says all of his deputies will be working on Halloween, going door to door making sure sex offenders abide by their curfew.

“They need to be in their house when we knock on that door to make sure they are there,” said Sheriff Neal.

“As far as the predators and what have you - the sex offenders - they are being taken care of and being monitored,” said Buena Vista Chief of Police Wendell Faulk. “They will have to check in with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Under state guidelines, sex offenders need to be inside before the sun sets at 5 p.m. and remain inside until 6 a.m. Sheriff Neal says they will also be making sure trick or treaters don’t show up to these offenders’ homes.

“They shouldn’t have their front porch light - shouldn’t be on or their back porch light,” said Sheriff Neal. “If trick or treaters show up, they should tell them to leave.”

As Halloween celebrations quickly approach, one Marion county woman says she’s happy law enforcement is taking these safety measures.

“I think that that’s a very good idea and the number one thing we got to do is keep the kids safe,” said Tina Cooper. “So, yeah that’s a good idea.”

Tina Cooper says there will also be COVID-related measures in place.

“They’re doing more trunk or treats than trick or treats. where the people actually come to your car and they put the candy in your kid’s basket so the kids aren’t actually out there -- they’re in the safety of their car,” said Cooper.

Overall, law enforcement officials say they hope children have fun during spooky season.

“I hope we have a quiet Halloween. I hope everybody comes out and has fun and stays safe,” said Faulk.

Sheriff Neal says they will also be having a trunk or treat event outside the jail. Kids can pull up and receive goodies like candy and cookies.

Halloween will be celebrated on Sunday in Buena Vista.

