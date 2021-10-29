Business Break
Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District announced their Teacher of the Year Thursday, October 28 - and she’s from New Mountain Hill Elementary.

Second grade teacher Jessica Burns was selected as the Teacher of the Year. She has been at New Mountain Hill Elementary for four years - and was previously at a school in Cherokee County.

Harris County also announced the District Support Person of the Year.

Shannon Cotton from Mulberry Creek Elementary was announced as the winner. Before her time at Mulberry Creek - she was a substitute teacher. Congratulations to both the winners!

