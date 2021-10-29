Improving Weather Over Halloween Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies and some light showers will linger into Friday evening and night, with winds gusting more than 20 mph at times. Look for the clouds to stick around through Saturday, but the rain chances should drop off through the afternoon, meaning pretty good weather for the trick or treaters for those heading out Saturday evening and night. It will be chilly, so the kiddos may want the jackets before they step out the door. Halloween looks like a much better kind of day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be clear for the trick or treaters on Sunday, but it will stay quite cool! The nice weather sticks around through the middle part of next week, but clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next rain chances by Friday. Highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s through Thursday, but look for another big temperature change by next Friday and next weekend with highs dropping back in the 60s and lows in the 30s for some by next weekend and next week!

