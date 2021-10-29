Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Improving Weather Over Halloween Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies and some light showers will linger into Friday evening and night, with winds gusting more than 20 mph at times. Look for the clouds to stick around through Saturday, but the rain chances should drop off through the afternoon, meaning pretty good weather for the trick or treaters for those heading out Saturday evening and night. It will be chilly, so the kiddos may want the jackets before they step out the door. Halloween looks like a much better kind of day with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will be clear for the trick or treaters on Sunday, but it will stay quite cool! The nice weather sticks around through the middle part of next week, but clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of our next rain chances by Friday. Highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s through Thursday, but look for another big temperature change by next Friday and next weekend with highs dropping back in the 60s and lows in the 30s for some by next weekend and next week!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs
Derek Kinkade
Big Changes Ahead for Friday & Halloween Weekend
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Soggy & Windy Ahead of the Next Fall Blast