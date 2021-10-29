Business Break
Advertisement

Lockdown lifted at Carver High School

Carver High School - Columbus, GA
Carver High School - Columbus, GA
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver High School was placed on a short lockdown early this morning.

According to officials, a parent reported seeing someone dressed in all black hopping the fence near the school.

The school was then locked down for 25 minutes while Muscogee County School District police searched the perimeter.

School officials say for concerned parents you can report any any information directly to the schools or anonymously through Vector Alert.

