Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

“Read for the Record” event held to raise awareness for early literacy in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at small private school in Columbus joined other local schools in taking part of a large nationwide event Thursday, October 28. The event was called “Read for the Record.”

Truth Spring Academy on 5th Street in Columbus is one of the schools that participated.

The events are sponsored by Jumpstart - a national organization that focuses on the importance of early education.

Students at Head Start Academy and Lonnie Jackson Academy were read the book titled “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon” to celebrate the event.

Warren Steele, founder of the local chapter of “First Readers,” says he’s grateful he got the chance to read to young students today.

“It’s so important to have early literacy skills and involvement with books,” said Steele. “We want the children to be excited about reading and sharing stories.”

As part of the effort - volunteers across the country read the same book to students to raise awareness of the importance of early literacy and access to high quality books.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AS pkg
Car break-ins on the rise in multiple Columbus neighborhoods
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus District Attorney Mark Jones arguing with...
EXCLUSIVE: Bodycam footage reveals suspended Columbus DA Mark Jones arguing with police officer about suspect’s charges
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat
Local motorcycle club to host Truck or Treat

Latest News

Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year
Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year
Dentist weighs in on cavity prevention as Halloween approaches
Dentist weighs in on cavity prevention as Halloween approaches
Halloween curfew enforced for Marion Co. sex offenders
Halloween curfew enforced for Marion Co. sex offenders
Goodwill And SafeHouse Ministries partner to improve worker shortage
Goodwill And SafeHouse Ministries partner to improve worker shortage