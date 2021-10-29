“Read for the Record” event held to raise awareness for early literacy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students at small private school in Columbus joined other local schools in taking part of a large nationwide event Thursday, October 28. The event was called “Read for the Record.”

Truth Spring Academy on 5th Street in Columbus is one of the schools that participated.

The events are sponsored by Jumpstart - a national organization that focuses on the importance of early education.

Students at Head Start Academy and Lonnie Jackson Academy were read the book titled “Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon” to celebrate the event.

Warren Steele, founder of the local chapter of “First Readers,” says he’s grateful he got the chance to read to young students today.

“It’s so important to have early literacy skills and involvement with books,” said Steele. “We want the children to be excited about reading and sharing stories.”

As part of the effort - volunteers across the country read the same book to students to raise awareness of the importance of early literacy and access to high quality books.

