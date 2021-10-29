RUN THE RACE: Houston Astros Star Turned Columbus GA City Councilman Excited for this World Series in Atlanta

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the middle of the World Series, former major league All-Star Glenn Davis - also a longtime Columbus GA city councilman – gives us a unique perspective on the baseball finale being back in Atlanta. He’s the latest guest on our “Run The Race” podcast.

Davis played most of his pro baseball career with the Houston Astros. His former team is up against the Atlanta Braves to win the 2021 title. We talk about this matchup plus fitness, faith and service to others on and off the baseball field on the pod, which you can subscribe to for free.

“You got 2 good teams (in the World Series). Honestly, I’m pulling for both teams. I want everyone to know I’ve got connections on both sides,” Davis said.

Davis is happy for fans that the World Series is being played in Atlanta, where he says it will be difficult for either team to win 3 straight games. This former home run hitting 1st baseman pulls no punches on the pod about the importance of the Fall Classic being in Georgia after he said the All-Star Game was “unfairly” taken away.

“You see people excited, especially for the state of Georgia. This is way bigger than the All-Star game. Little kids are getting excited. Now they got a new team they’ll pull for the rest of their lives. People are buying hats, souvenirs, and a lot of people are coming to Georgia,” Davis added.

After 16 years in pro baseball, 10 in MLB, Davis recalls what it was like hitting a homer in the postseason vs. pitcher Dwight Gooden, plus how adrenaline can impact batters and pitchers. In a game of centimeters - as he calls it - this former Astro breaks down the difference between this Houston team and the Atlanta Braves.

Staying fit is also a priority for him, not just as a pro athlete, but he talks about what he has done post-baseball and now as a 60-year-old who loves to eat. Davis’ motto, learned while playing pro baseball in Japan, is “Keep Moving.” He gives you advice, on our podcast, about how to avoid injury at the gym and what he does competitively to be in shape.

Coming from a broken home himself, Davis also opens about about his responsibility as a successful pro to give back, especially to kids in need. Hear how he leans on faith, how his family has opened boys and girls homes plus also through leadership in city government. Davis also throws in some personal lessons learned from baseball greats like Nolan Ryan and Yogi Berra, especially about taking time for others.

Davis does not give a prediction on who will win this World Series, but he says the fans win.

