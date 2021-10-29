Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 11 Lineup

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 11 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 11:

  • Troup at LaGrange
  • Griffin at Harris County
  • Columbus at Kendrick
  • Spencer at Shaw
  • Cherokee Christian at Calvary Christian
  • Taylor County at Marion County
  • Greenville at Chattahoochee County
  • Augusta Academy at Glenwood
  • IMG Academy at Auburn
  • Stanhope Elmore at Smiths Station

