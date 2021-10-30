Business Break
Americus Police Department receives $10K child safety grant

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department (APD) has received a child safety grant totaling $10,476.00.

The department was awarded the grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Officials say the money will be used to purchase convertible car seats and booster seats. Additionally, funds will cover the cost of sending four officers for training to be certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians and assist in purchasing supplies needed to support the program, according to the police department.

“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many, and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” said Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages, enforcement campaigns, and other safety initiatives aimed at bringing us one step closer to our goal.”

APD says its goal is to reduce injuries and death to children caused by the lack of a child safety restraint seat or its improper use.

