Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore passes away after battle with brain cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The State of Georgia lost a news legend overnight.

WSB-TV news anchor Jovita Moore passed away late Thursday night after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Moore was diagnosed with glioblastoma back in April and underwent treatment for the incurable cancer.

During the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards ceremony just last weekend, we received an update on Jovita. The message was she is not out of the woods yet, but to continue praying for her. None of the people sitting in that room could have imagined that death so near.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. Rest in peace, Jovita.

