Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges

(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn woman has been arrested on fraud and theft charges.

Auburn police say they began investigating, on October 22, the fraudulent use of a credit card that was lost. Authorities say 19-year-old Taylor Don’na Doucet was developed as the suspect in this case.

On October 28, Doucet was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and 4th degree theft of lost property, according to the Auburn Police Division.

Doucet was transported to the Lee County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

