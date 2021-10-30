Camp Hill expecting travel center, restaurants along Highway 280

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - Camp Hill has just over 1,000 residents. It is a quaint town with hopes of expanding, as a new travel center is expected to develop on Highway 280 at the old airport.

“This is great,” Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole said. “This is something different. We’ve never had this in the town.”

The facility will feature a variety of fuel options, two restaurants and even a mini grocery store.

The mayor believes this new development is a sign of progress for the rural area.

“I think it’s symbolic for one,” he said. “We’re an old railroad town. I think we’re finally trying to utilize Highway 280 like it supposed to be - finally generate some revenue for the town.”

The travel center is also expected to boost the local economy and bring an additional 50 jobs to the area.

“Overall net economic impact for the town is going to be several hundred thousand dollars of additional revenue for the city,” Thomas L. Coley Jr. with the Tallapoosa County Commission and the Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance said.

He believes the location will capitalize off of truck drivers and travelers and could help fund other opportunities.

“When you can find a way to capture revenue that’s flowing literally through your community that’s the opportunity bring in new dollars that can help you stabilize your government and even create new opportunities for the future,” he added.

Mayor Williams-Cole hopes to break ground around December.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.