Lee County Sheriff’s Office to implement body cameras in 2022

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says funding is now available for his deputies to get body cameras.

A week and a half ago, a Lee County sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop.

“He is doing well,” said Sheriff Jones. “He’s recovering at home. He’s expected to be able to return to work sometime in the month of December.”

At the time, Sheriff Jay Jones says the deputy was not wearing a body camera.

“Currently, our patrol division, sworn deputies, do not have the body cameras,” said Sheriff Jones.

However, that’s all about to change. The Lee County Commission approved a higher budget to pay for body cams - each unit will cost over $1,000.

“A portion of it is through grant funding and a portion is through our budget as allocated by the Lee County Commission,” said Sheriff Jones.

Sheriff Jones also says school resource officers are already equipped with body cameras.

“That was in light of the fact that they’re not around their vehicles during their normal day,” said Sheriff Jones. “They’re operating within the schools and we felt like they should be the first group that would receive the body cameras.”

It’s important to note that all Lee County sheriff’s deputies do have dash cams inside their patrol cars.

The body cams Lee County deputies are expected to get will be attached to their uniform and will automatically come on as soon a deputy turns on their blue lights.

Both Opelika and Auburn City Police Departments say they provide body cams for their officers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.