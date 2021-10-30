Business Break
No active COVID cases in Chambers County Schools, officials say

(KOLN)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Chambers County School District has released its latest COVID-19 update.

The school district says none of its students or staff tested positive for COVID during the week of October 25 - 29. One student was quarantined due to COVID-related issue with a family member, according to the district.

The district says it will transition to weekly reports, as opposed to daily reports, due to a low number of COVID cases in recent weeks.

