Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."(CNN Newsource)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIA) - Certain terminology has been challenged over the last year and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is pointing out a concern within baseball.

It says there is a connection to the mistreatment of cows and bulls.

The animal rights organization released a statement that said the term, which indicates where relief pitchers warm up, references the holding area where “terrified bulls are kept before slaughter” and it should be removed from the baseball language.

The alternative suggested was “arm barn,” which it thinks is more “modern” and “animal-friendly.”

Peta even changed its name on Twitter to “arm barn.”

The term “bullpen” has been associated with baseball for at least a century.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
GBI: Ellaville woman arrested after admitting to fatally shooting her husband
Carver High School - Columbus, GA
Lockdown lifted at Carver High School
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a...
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks
COVID-19 vaccine vaccination
19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 11
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 11