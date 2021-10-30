Business Break
Phenix City police searching for man wanted in fraud investigation

(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a forgery investigation.

In the surveillance photos provided by police, the man can be seen with visible tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black shirt and a black and white cap.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photos is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2801 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP. Police say any information given can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

