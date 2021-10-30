Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation.

In the surveillance photo obtained by police, the man can be seen wearing a black shirt with a white image, a black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and yellow shoes.

Police did not say where the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2801 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP. Police say any information given can remain anonymous.

