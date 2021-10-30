Business Break
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange

(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

Police say 12-year-old Damarion Parks was last seen on Bell Street wearing a gray t-shirt, green cargo shorts, and a black jacket with a dark bookbag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parks is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

