Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

A Spooky Chill in the Air for Your Halloweekend!

Anna’s Halloween Weekend Forecast
A look at your Halloweekend forecast
A look at your Halloweekend forecast(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mist and drizzle continues for most of Saturday, and a few light showers will be possible throughout the day. Cloudy conditions persist as we head through the start of the weekend, but by the end of the day we will see clouds decreasing. Nonetheless, overcast skies during the day will keep highs in the 60s for one more day. Sunshine returns on Sunday to put highs back in the 70s, but we will keep the crisp air and breezy conditions in place throughout your Halloween. Trick or Treating will be just fine this weekend with cool conditions and no rain to mention during the evening and nighttime hours, but with these cool conditions in place you may want to grab the jacket for yourself and the kiddos before heading out! Sunshine and calm weather persists through midweek, and 70s stay in the forecast before we introduce a few shower chances again by the end of the week. The best shot at a shower looks to come on Friday, but we will have to fine-tune that as we move through the work week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a
GBI: Ellaville woman arrested after admitting to fatally shooting her husband
Carver High School - Columbus, GA
Lockdown lifted at Carver High School
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus man arrested for stabbing, beating dog
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
23-year-old Jquori Henry, 18-year-old Cierra Brown, and 29-year-old Antwan Phillips were...
MCSO: 3 arrested on drug, other charges following traffic stops

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Friday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Improving Weather Over Halloween Weekend
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs
Morning rain delay kicks off GHSA State Softball Playoffs