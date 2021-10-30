A Spooky Chill in the Air for Your Halloweekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mist and drizzle continues for most of Saturday, and a few light showers will be possible throughout the day. Cloudy conditions persist as we head through the start of the weekend, but by the end of the day we will see clouds decreasing. Nonetheless, overcast skies during the day will keep highs in the 60s for one more day. Sunshine returns on Sunday to put highs back in the 70s, but we will keep the crisp air and breezy conditions in place throughout your Halloween. Trick or Treating will be just fine this weekend with cool conditions and no rain to mention during the evening and nighttime hours, but with these cool conditions in place you may want to grab the jacket for yourself and the kiddos before heading out! Sunshine and calm weather persists through midweek, and 70s stay in the forecast before we introduce a few shower chances again by the end of the week. The best shot at a shower looks to come on Friday, but we will have to fine-tune that as we move through the work week.

