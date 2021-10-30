Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 11
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 29, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Georgia and Alabama
- Troup(35) at LaGrange(14)
- Brookstone(0) at Pacelli (32)
- Griffin(28) at Harris County(35)
- Columbus(63) at Kendrick(8)
- Spencer(6) at Shaw(32)
- Cherokee Christian(41) at Calvary Christian(14)
- Taylor County(6) at Marion County(17)
- Greenville(8) at Chattahoochee County(30)
- Autauga Academy(42) at Glenwood(0)
- IMG Academy(27) at Auburn(17)
- Stanhope Elmore(31) at Smiths Station(25)
