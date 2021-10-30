Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 11

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 29, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

Troup(35) at LaGrange(14)

Brookstone(0) at Pacelli (32)

Griffin(28) at Harris County(35)

Columbus(63) at Kendrick(8)

Spencer(6) at Shaw(32)

Cherokee Christian(41) at Calvary Christian(14)

Taylor County(6) at Marion County(17)

Greenville(8) at Chattahoochee County(30)

Autauga Academy(42) at Glenwood(0)

IMG Academy(27) at Auburn(17)

Stanhope Elmore(31) at Smiths Station(25)

