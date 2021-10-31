Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction on the largest gas station in east Alabama is underway as Buc-ee’s recently held its groundbreaking ceremony in Auburn.

Known for its dozens of gas pumps, clean restrooms, beaver nuggets, and brisket, the massive travel center will be located just off Interstate 85 at Exit 50 in western Lee County.

(Source: City of Auburn)

Buc-ee’s will be the first retail development to locate at the Auburn Technology Parkway and Cox Road exit since its completion in 2012. The city began lighting improvements at this exit last week.

(Source: City of Auburn)

The chain has high-paying wages with benefits that include three weeks paid time off. To apply, click here.

The massive gas station and convenience store is expected to invest $45 million to Auburn and bring on 175 jobs, city officials say. It is scheduled to open in late 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.