Cool and Dry Halloween Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a gloomy cloud filled weekend so far, we will break out into lots of sunshine just in time for Halloween on Sunday, weather looks cool and clear for trick-or-treating Sunday evening. While this cool and unsettled weather might have seemed fitting, a nice early next week is on the way as well. Temperature wise we should make it close to 70 on Sunday after a start in the upper 40s, the trend will be a bit milder for the first days of November with low 70s for highs and sunny. Looking ahead to late next week and especially next weekend we *could* be talking the coldest air so far this season, but it is far out and things can still moderate, but I do want to alert you first that some communities to the north in sheltered valleys may be looking at a first frost with 30s for lows. We will keep you updated every day as we get closer! Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.