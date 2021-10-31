Business Break
Cool and Dry Halloween Forecast

Radek’s Forecast
Halloween Walk ongoing in the Canteen District with goodies for the kids
Halloween Walk ongoing in the Canteen District with goodies for the kids
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a gloomy cloud filled weekend so far, we will break out into lots of sunshine just in time for Halloween on Sunday, weather looks cool and clear for trick-or-treating Sunday evening. While this cool and unsettled weather might have seemed fitting, a nice early next week is on the way as well. Temperature wise we should make it close to 70 on Sunday after a start in the upper 40s, the trend will be a bit milder for the first days of November with low 70s for highs and sunny. Looking ahead to late next week and especially next weekend we *could* be talking the coldest air so far this season, but it is far out and things can still moderate, but I do want to alert you first that some communities to the north in sheltered valleys may be looking at a first frost with 30s for lows. We will keep you updated every day as we get closer! Happy Halloween!

