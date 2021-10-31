Business Break
COVID cases down, isolations up slightly in Muscogee County schools, data shows

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has released its latest update of coronavirus cases in its system.

According to the school district’s data, COVID cases continue to drop while student isolations are up slightly.

For the week of October 25 - 29, MCSD reports:

Students:

  • 17 positive COVID cases (-3 from previous week)
  • 86 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (+20 from previous week)

Employees:

  • 1 positive COVID case (-5 from previous week)
  • 4 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (-2 from previous week)

The school system has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

