Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.
Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Carver High School - Columbus, GA
Lockdown lifted at Carver High School

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4...
Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden