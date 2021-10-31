Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges

(Source:)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man has been arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, and theft charges following a traffic stop and a subsequent search warrant at his home.

Around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, LaGrange police say they executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Rutland Circle. Authorities say this was after 30-year-old Japolo Laye was detained during a traffic stop and after he was seen leaving this residence.

The warrant stems from an investigation into the sale of fentanyl tablets from the residence by Laye, police say. During the search of the residence, officials say approximately 2.5 oz. of fentanyl tablets (at least 300 tablets) were located along with 7 oz. of packaged marijuana, and a stolen firearm.

When Japolo Laye was detained during the traffic stop, LaGrange police say he was in the possession of approximately 30 oxycodone 10 mg tablets. Police say they believe Laye intended to resale them as he did not have a prescription for the pills.

The LaGrange Police Department has charged Laye with trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property.

At the time of his arrest, police say Laye was on felony probation for other drug-related and drug distribution charges.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.
Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Carver High School - Columbus, GA
Lockdown lifted at Carver High School

Latest News

Phenix City police searching for man wanted in fraud investigation
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
No active COVID cases in Chambers County Schools, officials say
Americus Police Department receives $10K child safety grant