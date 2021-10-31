Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

LaGrange Police Department warns of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl

(KWCH)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANG, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is warning against purchasing prescription drugs off the street as they could be laced with fentanyl.

Police say the fentanyl pills are illegally stamped to appear as Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, also known as Roxycontin or OxyContin. The pills are instead made with illegal and non-measured amounts of fentanyl, according to LaGrange police.

Authorities say anyone buying or taking these pills could risk suffering an overdose or death because there is no way of knowing the strength of the fentanyl they are taking.

Citizens are advised to never take any prescription drugs that aren’t prescribed to them by a licensed physician or filled by a licensed pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.
Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours
Phenix City police searching for man wanted in fraud investigation

Latest News

Rendering of the new Buc-ee's location in Florence, AL.
Buc-ee’s holds groundbreaking in Auburn, plans late 2022 opening
COVID cases down, isolations up slightly in Muscogee County schools, data shows
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Pine Mountain Police Department holds 2nd annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire