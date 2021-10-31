LaGrange Police Department warns of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl

LAGRANG, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is warning against purchasing prescription drugs off the street as they could be laced with fentanyl.

Police say the fentanyl pills are illegally stamped to appear as Oxycodone 30 mg tablets, also known as Roxycontin or OxyContin. The pills are instead made with illegal and non-measured amounts of fentanyl, according to LaGrange police.

Authorities say anyone buying or taking these pills could risk suffering an overdose or death because there is no way of knowing the strength of the fentanyl they are taking.

Citizens are advised to never take any prescription drugs that aren’t prescribed to them by a licensed physician or filled by a licensed pharmacy.

