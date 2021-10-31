Man recovering after Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is recovering after being shot over the weekend in Phenix City.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night in the 100 block of 16th Avenue North and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting victim was uncooperative as he did not want to give them any information.

Police did not release any further information about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.