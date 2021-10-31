Pine Mountain Police Department holds 2nd annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - After a one year hiatus, the Pine Mountain Police Department was able to hold its second annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire Saturday night.

The event featured fun for the whole family with trick or treating, bouncy houses, spooky music, food, first responder vehicles, and our very own Storm Team 9 Mobile Alert Center.

“We are a small town community here in Pine Mountain,” said Daniel Ferrone, Pine Mountain police chief. “And any time people can get out of the house, meet their neighbors, interact, have a nice, big bonfire, bag full of candy, it’s going to be a good time.”

Meteorologist Anna Sims represented WTVM News Leader 9 at the event. She handed out candy to trick-or-treaters and interacted with the community. Many members of the community dressed up in their costumes and got in on the fun, despite the cold and misty start to the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.