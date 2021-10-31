Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pine Mountain Police Department holds 2nd annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - After a one year hiatus, the Pine Mountain Police Department was able to hold its second annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire Saturday night.

The event featured fun for the whole family with trick or treating, bouncy houses, spooky music, food, first responder vehicles, and our very own Storm Team 9 Mobile Alert Center.

“We are a small town community here in Pine Mountain,” said Daniel Ferrone, Pine Mountain police chief. “And any time people can get out of the house, meet their neighbors, interact, have a nice, big bonfire, bag full of candy, it’s going to be a good time.”

Meteorologist Anna Sims represented WTVM News Leader 9 at the event. She handed out candy to trick-or-treaters and interacted with the community. Many members of the community dressed up in their costumes and got in on the fun, despite the cold and misty start to the event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in LaGrange
Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for Columbus.
Columbus mayor announces trick-or-treat hours
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
Phenix City police searching for man wanted in fraud investigation

Latest News

Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release
A look at your Halloweekend forecast
A Spooky Chill in the Air for Your Halloweekend!
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Columbus mayor recommends new warden for Muscogee Co. Prison, city council must approve
Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year
Harris County School District announces Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year