Sun Returning to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine is on the way back into the forecast as we head into the work week. With clear conditions overnight, morning lows will be in the 40s while afternoon highs are in the 70s thanks to an abundance of sunshine. We will keep dry weather in place through midweek before a few showers return to the forecast Thursday-Friday. The good news is that we look to dry out and cool things off again by next weekend with plenty of sun in the forecast.

