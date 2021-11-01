19 governors suing Biden administration over federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The deadline for federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated is quickly approaching. However, several governors are speaking out about the mandates.

The clock is ticking for some employees to get vaccinated. Back in September, President Joe Biden required federal employees to get their shots by Nov. 22 and extended that mandate to include federal contractors, who have until Dec. 8, something Phenix City resident Betty Brewer says she supports.

“The employer should require vaccinations to protect the people that’s working there that have already been vaccinated,” said Brewer.

However, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey are two of 19 state governors now suing the Biden administration. The group of governors is calling on a federal judge to get rid of the administration’s mandate for federal contractors to be vaccinated. All say the administration’s federal mandate is unconstitutional.

Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman Alton Russell agrees.

“This particular vaccine mandate by our president makes people have to decide if they want to keep their job or they want to get a shot,” said Russell. “There’s no choice in that.”

Both he and Brewer have mixed feelings about the lawsuit.

“I think that they are wrong,” said Brewer. “It’s not going to hurt people to take the shot.”

“To make anybody have to choose between their job and taking a vaccine, to me is just absolutely too much government,” said Russell.

However, both agree this isn’t a Republican versus Democrat issue.

“If you decide you want the vaccine, that’s your choice,” said Russell. “If you decide you don’t, that’s your choice.”

50% of Georgians are fully vaccinated with nearly 56% receiving at least one dose. 45% of Alabamians have also gotten both doses.

