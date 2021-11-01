39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested over three dozen individuals in Operation: Enough is Enough.

The operation’s focus, which takes place in October, was to arrest violent crime offenders.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 39 people, the clearance of 113 warrants, and the seizure of the following:

8 firearms

45+ grams of cocaine

400 grams of marijuana

1,000+ pills

Warrants were also executed for the following offenses:

Murder: 6 arrests | 7 warrants cleared

Aggravated assault: 17 warrants cleared

Armed robbery: 6 warrants cleared

Rape: 1 warrant cleared

Kidnapping: 1 warrant cleared

Aggravated sodomy: 1 warrant cleared

Anyone with information related to any of the cases listed above should contact Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.

