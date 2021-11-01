Business Break
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough

(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested over three dozen individuals in Operation: Enough is Enough.

The operation’s focus, which takes place in October, was to arrest violent crime offenders.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 39 people, the clearance of 113 warrants, and the seizure of the following:

  • 8 firearms
  • 45+ grams of cocaine
  • 400 grams of marijuana
  • 1,000+ pills

Warrants were also executed for the following offenses:

  • Murder: 6 arrests | 7 warrants cleared
  • Aggravated assault: 17 warrants cleared
  • Armed robbery: 6 warrants cleared
  • Rape: 1 warrant cleared
  • Kidnapping: 1 warrant cleared
  • Aggravated sodomy: 1 warrant cleared

Anyone with information related to any of the cases listed above should contact Investigative Services at 706-653-3400.

