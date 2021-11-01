Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Americus Police Dept. seeking donations for ‘Shop with a Cop’ event

(Source: Americus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is seeking donations for its ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Officials say this annual program is designed to identify children in need. The school system and social services partner with the police department to shop for Christmas gifts for kids.

Americus police say this is their sixth year sponsoring the event and they are relying on the community’s support to make it happen.

Tax-deductible gifts can be made to the Americus Police Department Benevolence Fund by dropping donations off at the police department or through PayPal. To donate online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough

Latest News

Pine Mountain Police Department hosting blood drive this week
Pine Mountain Police Department holds 2nd annual Truck-a-Treat & Bonfire
Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release
A look at your Halloweekend forecast
A Spooky Chill in the Air for Your Halloweekend!