Auburn City School District lifts indoor mask mandate

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In response to improved conditions in its schools and the community, the Auburn City School District is lifting its indoor mask mandate, officials announced Sunday evening.

Starting Monday, masks and face coverings will no longer be required indoors.

The system says the threshold for an indoor mask requirement will be based on a data point of 0.5% of the student and staff population. If a mask mandate has to reintroduced, officials say decisions will be based on the average of any two weeks rising above 52 confirmed cases in the school system.

The district says measures of cleaning and sanitation will continue and an inventory of disposable and reusable masks is available at each school for anyone in need.

Students will still be required to wear a mask on school buses as directed by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

