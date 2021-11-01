Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants

(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested a man from Shorter, AL on felony fraud warrants.

Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Shermon Phelan was arrested on October 28 and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Auburn police say Phelan’s arrest stems from an investigation they began on October 3. Officers met with a victim that reported unauthorized purchases on multiple credit/debit cards. According to police, some of the purchases were made at different locations in the Auburn area and Phelan was developed as a suspect.

The Auburn Police Division says Phelan was also arrested for two counts of outstanding FTA warrants. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release