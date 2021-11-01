Auburn Police Division arrests man on felony fraud warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has arrested a man from Shorter, AL on felony fraud warrants.

Authorities say 38-year-old Michael Shermon Phelan was arrested on October 28 and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Auburn police say Phelan’s arrest stems from an investigation they began on October 3. Officers met with a victim that reported unauthorized purchases on multiple credit/debit cards. According to police, some of the purchases were made at different locations in the Auburn area and Phelan was developed as a suspect.

The Auburn Police Division says Phelan was also arrested for two counts of outstanding FTA warrants. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.