Bright Start To November

Radek’s Forecast
Farmer Fred growing some cabbage!
Farmer Fred growing some cabbage!(Source: WTVM)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lots of sun will dominate the forecast in the early week with temperatures in the low and middle 70s for highs. Heading into the late week we will track another cold front that could bring actual cold weather into the area by next weekend. With that some showers and downpours will be around Thursday and early Friday, but nothing severe at the moment. Things of course can still change regarding the cold air, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to prepare the garden for a first frost by Friday of this week. Some of our model guidance show widespread low temperatures in the low and middle 30s next Saturday and Sunday morning. Tropics wise Subtropical Storm Wanda has been named ion the North Atlantic rounding out the full initial list of names for the 2021 hurricane season. Make it a great week!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

