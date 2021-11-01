Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Through Mid-Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather looks fantastic - if you’re a fan of fall - heading through Wednesday with chilly mornings (lows in the 40s) and pleasant afternoons (highs in the low to mid 70s). Look for plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but an increase in clouds on Wednesday. This will happen out ahead of our next front, which will bring a rain chance to the area Wednesday into Thursday. The coverage of rain looks pretty low as of right now - maybe peaking around 20-30% on Thursday. Highs will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as the front moves through, and overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s for the weekend mornings and into early next week too! This will be some of the coldest air so far in our young fall season. Look for highs to stay in the mid 60s over the weekend with lower 70s returning by early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39 arrested, 113 warrants cleared during CPD’s Operation: Enough is Enough
Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery

Latest News

We will keep cool mornings in the forecast for most of the workweek.
Sunshine Dominates the Forecast Through Midweek
Farmer Fred growing some cabbage!
Bright Start To November
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Sun Returning to the Forecast
Halloween Walk ongoing in the Canteen District with goodies for the kids
Cool and Dry Halloween Forecast