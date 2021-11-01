Cool Mornings, Pleasant Afternoons Through Mid-Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather looks fantastic - if you’re a fan of fall - heading through Wednesday with chilly mornings (lows in the 40s) and pleasant afternoons (highs in the low to mid 70s). Look for plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, but an increase in clouds on Wednesday. This will happen out ahead of our next front, which will bring a rain chance to the area Wednesday into Thursday. The coverage of rain looks pretty low as of right now - maybe peaking around 20-30% on Thursday. Highs will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as the front moves through, and overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s for the weekend mornings and into early next week too! This will be some of the coldest air so far in our young fall season. Look for highs to stay in the mid 60s over the weekend with lower 70s returning by early next week.

