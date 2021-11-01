Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

COVID cases remain low at Auburn City Schools

(WDAM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its latest update of COVID-19 cases in its school system.

The new data shows that only five students tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of October 25 - 29, up two cases from the previous week.

District officials say three students received notice of possible exposure at school, up by one from the previous week.

The low COVID numbers prompted the school system to lift its indoor mask mandate Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn woman arrested on fraud, theft charges
LaGrange man arrested on drug trafficking, firearm, theft charges
Phenix City police seek to identify person of interest in robbery
Man recovering after Phenix City shooting
Columbus family remembers murder victim with balloon release

Latest News

Pine Mountain Police Department hosting blood drive this week
Auburn City School District lifts indoor mask mandate
COVID cases down, isolations up slightly in Muscogee County schools, data shows
No active COVID cases in Chambers County Schools, officials say