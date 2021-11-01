COVID cases remain low at Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its latest update of COVID-19 cases in its school system.

The new data shows that only five students tested positive for the coronavirus during the week of October 25 - 29, up two cases from the previous week.

District officials say three students received notice of possible exposure at school, up by one from the previous week.

The low COVID numbers prompted the school system to lift its indoor mask mandate Sunday.

